Hayden Daze summer event set to be held Friday, Saturday

One of Hayden’s favorite summertime events, Hayden Daze, will be held Friday, July 13 and Saturday, July 14.

Friday night features supper with options from several food vendors and a community dance featuring Randy Kelley, Gibbs, Willie Samuelson and Pat Waters. All events are located in Dry Creek Park in Hayden.

Saturday’s festivities kick-off with a community breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. at Mountain Valley Bank. The annual Hayden Daze parade begins at 10:30 a.m., featuring a variety of entries.

Events at Dry Creek Park start with the Disc Golf Tournament, which tees off at 9 a.m. A variety of family-fun attractions begins at 11 a.m. with an extreme obstacle course, bouncy house and mechanical bull. Local emergency service agencies will have a “Touch a Truck” exhibit to showcase their vehicles. New to the event this year is a Home Run Derby starting at 11 a.m. to support Hayden’s baseball program.

The 6th annual Hayden Daze Cornhole Tournament begins at 12:30 p.m. All the fun, including food and vendor booths and beer garden, continues until 5 p.m.

For more information or various event registration forms, visit haydencolorado.org or call Josh Jones at 970-734-4168.

CDOT slated to host Telephone Town Hall for residents Tuesday

The Colorado Department of Transportation will host a telephone town hall at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 10 for residents of Routt, Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Grand, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Jackson, Lake, Mesa, Montrose, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco and Summit counties. This will include a discussion of matters in Northwest Colorado and provide a forum for people to ask questions.

Residents will be called at random through an automated system and invited to the town hall. After answering the phone, the caller will be automatically connected to the meeting. Anyone who does not receive a call but still wants to participate can call toll-free, 1-877-229-8493, PIN 112034.

CDOT also is implementing a text-to-register feature for anyone wanting to join the call from a mobile phone. To receive a call on a mobile device to join the meeting, text CDOTIM to 828282.

For more information, visit codot.gov/programs/colorado-transportation-matters.

CMC to host annual community startup business plan contest

The Yampa Valley Entrepreneurship Center at Colorado Mountain College is hosting the seventh annual community business plan competition for 2018. This program promotes effective planning for new business startups.

As part of this competition, a business plan writing workshop will be offered at 6 p.m. July 19 in meeting room 127 at the Academic Center at CMC. …read more

