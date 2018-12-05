Hayden girls basketball goes 0-2 at Kiowa Tournament

By Leah Vann STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Hayden High School girls basketball team traveled to its first tournament in Kiowa this weekend.

The Tigers fell 50-25 against Peyton on Friday, Nov. 30, and lost a tighter contest 51-46 against Kiowa on Saturday, Dec. 1.

“Strong rebounding both games but turnovers were our demise in both contests,” Tigers head coach Lori Raper said. “There was tentative play first game against Peyton and not scoring enough while taking less than an adequate amount of shots. The shooting percentage was also low.”

The Tigers trailed by 13 at halftime against the Kiowa Indians, but came back to outscore them the second half 29-21. In the final two minutes, Soroco was within reach of taking over, but missed free throws and inability to capitalize on steals led to their downfall.

Junior Joey Deckler was the high scorer for the Tigers, shooting for 10 points against Peyton and 13 against Kiowa. Junior Alex Camiletti aided with eight points against Peyton and 10 against Kiowa.

“Good lessons learned but confidence is building,” Raper said. “And the rest of the bench played giving support when starters needed a break or got into foul trouble.”

