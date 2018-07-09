Hayden man dies in rollover crash on US 40

By Lisa Schlichtman STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A 61-year-old Hayden man died Monday afternoon in a one-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. Highway 40.

According to a report issued by the Colorado State Patrol, Stephen Manzanares sustained fatal injuries in the crash that occurred when his tan 2001 GMC Sierra was westbound on U.S. 40 and traveled off the right side of the road while entering a curve to the left about three miles east of Hayden.

The GMC overcorrected, crossed the highway and went off the south side of the roadway, striking an embankment. The Patrol report indicated that the pickup rolled once and came to rest up the embankment facing east on its wheels.

Manzanares was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and he died while being transported to UC Health Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs.

The crash, which occurred at approximately 1:58 p.m. Monday, is currently being investigated by the Colorado State Patrol. Neither impairment nor excessive speed appear to be contributing factors to the crash.

The Hayden Police Department, Routt County Sheriff’s Office, West Routt Fire Department, Routt County Coroner’s Office and the Colorado Department of Transportation assisted at the crash scene.

