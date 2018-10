STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Town of Hayden is under a boil order due to a water main break. For the next 24 hours, all water should be boiled for a minimum of five minutes prior to use for the next 24 hours.

The boil order notice was sent out through Routt County’s emergency alert system at 8:40 a.m.

Any discolored water should be allowed to flush through the system. For updates, check the town’s Facebook page or call Town Hall at 970-276-3741. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today