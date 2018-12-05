Hayden wrestling team hopes to honor Chad Jones with state titles

By Leah Vann Hayden senior Daylon Frentress wrestles with sophomore Wyatt Murphy at practice on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Hayden High School. This is Frentress’ first year wrestling at the high school level while Murphy hopes to return to the state tournament this year. (Photo by Leah Vann)STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Nick Planansky never considered becoming head coach of the Hayden High School wrestling team.

But when Hayden head coach and longtime friend Chad Jones passed away of tracheitis on Sept. 17, there was no question he had to step up.

“I looked at as it was going to be me and coach until we decided to call it,” Planansky said. “I got the call, came back to town and met with all the wrestlers. It was kind of at that point a couple of the parents asked me and I said, ‘Yeah, I have to.’ We started something between the two of us and I want to finish it out.”

Hayden wrestling

Dec. 1: Middle Park Invite, 9 a.m.Dec. 7: Soroco Dual, 6 p.m.Dec. 8: Soroco Invite, 9 a.m.Dec. 14: West Grand Duals, 6 p.m.Dec. 15: West Grand Invite, 9 a.m.Dec. 20: Moffat Dual in Hayden, 5 p.m.Jan. 5: Eagle Valley InviteJan. 11-12: Vernal Tournament of ChampionsJan. 19: Team BuilderJan. 24: Rifle Dual in Hayden, 5 p.m.Jan. 25: Paonia DualJan. 26: Paonia Invite, 8 a.m.Feb. 2: Soroco QuadFeb. 9: YoderFeb. 15-16: RegionalsFeb. 21-23: State

A somber start to the season set the tone for what the Hayden wrestling team wants to do: wrestle for Jones. Planansky, though, has tried to keep the team’s mentality in check.

“We can do it for coach, but we can’t consider it a loss if we don’t achieve those goals,” Planansky said. “Coach would want us to do our best, all we can do is go out on the mat and wrestle hard.”

The matted room has also served as a solace, a place where the athletes can get their emotions out. When Planansky held his opening meeting for the team, his athletes opened up with stories and emotions that they were feeling. It was necessary.

“Honestly, it’s been rough. He’s been our coach since we were little kids, 2, 3, 4 years old,” Hayden junior Hunter Planansky said. “We just keep him in the back of our head, keep doing it for him, keep moving forward. He’s been here for everyone, even kids who have wrestled in the past and didn’t wrestle before like Daylon …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today