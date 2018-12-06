Holiday Exchange Market offers chance to share in giving spirit

By John Russell Gaylan Hellyer, Lisa Hara and Bret Marx unload toys for the Routt County United Way’s Holiday Exchange Market at the State Farm Insurance offices of Debbie Aragon last year. The toys were gathered by the Routt Powder Riders, a local snowmobiling club. (Photo by John F. Russell)STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Cole Hewitt, chief financial officer at Yampa Valley Bank in Steamboat Springs, offers his time, effort and money each year to help make sure those in need enjoy a happy holiday season.

Hewitt is hoping others in Routt County will share his giving spirit this week by supporting the Routt County United Way’s Holiday Exchange Market.

“Until Wednesday when we dig down into the inventory and break it up and kind of get it sorted, we are not really going to know what we are short of,” Hewitt said. “But the need, annually, has always outpaced the inventory.”

How to help

Mitten boards are located throughout Routt County, and wish list items are marked on the mittens. Those who would like to participate should pick up a mitten, shop for the item and drop it off at the mitten board location or the United Way office, 443 Oak St., in downtown Steamboat Springs by Wednesday, Dec. 12.

Mitten boards can be found at Heart of Steamboat Methodist Church, Holy Name Catholic Church, St Paul’s Episcopal Church, Soda Creek Elementary School, Strawberry Park Elementary School, Alpine Bank, Yampa Valley Bank, Wells Fargo, Mountain Valley Bank, Vectra Bank, Bank of the West, Bank of the San Juans, Colorado Group Realty, UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center cafeteria, Routt County United Way office, Northwest Colorado Health, Select Super in Oak Creek, Oak Creek Post Office, South Routt Elementary School in Yampa, Clark Store, Wild Goose Coffee at the Granary in Hayden and Hayden Mercantile.

Call 970-879-5605 or email [email protected] for more information.

Routt County United Way Executive Director Kate Nowak is also encouraging people to find one of the many mitten boards around town and sign up to purchase toys and other items that are listed.

People can also stop by the United Way offices at 443 Oak St. and make a donation. That money will be used to fill the gaps when the exchange is set up.

“The mitten boards are up all over town,” Nowak said. “This year, we are specifically looking for winter coats or winter boots for children, and for adults, we are doing hats and gloves.”

She said the effort …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today