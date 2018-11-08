Homeless man on bench: The Record for Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018

Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018
9:50 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person having difficulty breathing in the 25800 block of Routt County Road 58.
1:03 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of an employee who was bitten by a cat at a veterinary office in the 100 block of Anglers Drive.
2:56 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a homeless man who had been sitting on a bench and sleeping at a pharmacy in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
4:12 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a bear that was in the area after kids got dropped off from a bus in West End Village. The bear was chased up a tree.
6:33 p.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person with chest pain in the 200 block of South Sharp Street.
7:47 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a sick person at the Routt County Jail.
9:24 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a shattered rear windshield in the 1100 block of Yampa Street.
Total incidents: 35
• Steamboat police had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops
• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to seven calls for service
• North Routt Fire Protection District responded to one call for service
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to one call for service
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
