Huffing aerosol cans: The Record for Monday, Dec. 10, 2018

Monday, Dec. 10, 2018

1:35 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a disturbance at Hilltop Parkway and South Lincoln Avenue.

7:01 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken person in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive.

7:52 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help an unconscious man at the Stock Bridge Transit Center. The man had been seen huffing aerosol cans on a bus.

10:58 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of a plow that slid and hit a car near mile marker 33 on Routt County Road 33.

3:43 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person bit by an animal at West Lincoln Park.

11:03 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person threatening someone at a restaurant in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue.

8:25 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person who fell in the 800 block of Yahmonite Street.

Total incidents: 44

• Steamboat police had 24 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today