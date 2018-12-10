Ice getting thick enough for ice fishing at state parks in the Yampa Valley

By Eleanor C. Hasenbeck Russell Cook drills a hole in the Stagecoach Reservoir ice during the 2014 Steamboat Great Outdoors Ice Fishing Tournament at Stagecoach State Park. (Photo by Ben Ingersoll)STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Ice fishing season is kicking off in the upper Yampa Valley.

Ice that is 4 inches thick is suitable for one person and his or her gear, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. At 5 inches, ice can support a small, spread-out group of people.

Parks and Wildlife does not recommend driving any vehicle on the ice, but at 6 inches, ice can hold an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile. At 9 inches, ice is suitable for a small vehicle, and for pickups or SUVs, ice must be at least a foot thick.

“The best way to check ice thickness is to drill test holes every 10 to 15 yards as you go out onto the ice surface until you’re satisfied that it’s comfortable to travel across the ice pack,” said Andrew Dean, a senior park ranger at Stagecoach State Park.

“It’s better to separate out and drill your own hole, rather than cluster all together,” he said. “In the next couple weeks, if temperatures continue to trend like they have been, we should see the …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today