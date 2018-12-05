Informational meeting on yoga teacher training planned

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Sundance Studio is hosting a free informational meeting to discuss the upcoming MoveYoga 300-hour teacher training from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

The training is led by a team of four master teacher-trainers offering 10 weekend intensives from April to September 2019 in the four core areas of anatomy and Āsana alignment, subtle body practices, somatic psychology and yoga history, philosophy and myth.

For more information, visit SteamboatMovementFest.com/move-yoga-teacher-training or email [email protected] …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today