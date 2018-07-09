Jackson Coe remembered as charismatic young man

By John Russell STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Jackson Coe had the kind of personality that filled a room, the kind of courage that started trends and the kind of love that was valued by his family and friends.

“He was fiercely loyal to his friends, fiercely competitive and fiercely fun-loving,” Jackson’s dad Chip Coe said Monday. “Everything he did in life, he did it to its fullest.”

This week, Jackson’s family is mourning the death of the 25-year-old, who fell from the top of a six-story building in Manhattan’s West Village on July 4. Police said Jackson’s injuries were consistent with a fall.

Chip, who lives in Grand Rapids, Michigan, said Jackson had been hanging out with friends, celebrating the July Fourth holiday and enjoying a view of the New York City skyline from the roof, which the group had accessed using a fire escape. When the celebration ended, the group headed back down the fire escape, but Jackson told his friends he’d forgotten something and went back up the stairs.

Jackson Coe on a recent vacationThat was the last time anyone saw Jackson, Chip said, and he believes his son must have fallen off the fire escape either going up or coming down.

“I am overcome with grief and my heart is shattered,” Jackson’s mom Amy Harris wrote in a text from her home in Denver. “I can’t talk right now … Please know that my son was loved by all who knew him. He has left an enormous hole in our lives, and we will forever miss him.”

The Coe family moved to Steamboat Springs when Jackson was 3 years old. Chip served as president of Smartwool until leaving in 2006.

Jackson grew up skiing with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club on Mount Werner and playing sports for the Steamboat Sailors. He was a member of the high school football and lacrosse teams and had a certain charisma that made him a social magnet and a trendsetter.

“I remember when he was about 12 he would wear a shirt and a tie to skateboard,” Chip said. “Within a month, there were a bunch of kids at the skatepark wearing one of their dad’s ties while they were skating.”

Jackson graduated from Steamboat Springs High School in 2011 and spent a semester at Michigan State University before returning to Colorado, earning a degree in business from the University of Colorado Boulder. He then moved to New York City to take a …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today