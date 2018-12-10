John Spezia: Pioneer scheme undermines Brynn Grey project

After reviewing the City Council meeting of Dec. 4, I could not believe after two years of meetings on the Brynn Grey project, all the loose ends and behind-the-scenes activities that have come up when supposedly the project was all wrapped up.

The Pioneer scheme undermines the entire affordable housing requirement of the Brynn Grey project. The process Brynn Grey has set up, where a small group of people with $100 and financial where-with-all are able to choose their flooring material, granite counter tops and floor design and have first priority over the rest of community, is a shame.

The affordable house component of this project was supposed to meet the needs of those who were at the financial edge of being able to purchase an affordable house, not an inequitable process putting a few ahead of everybody else.

This situation points to all the faults in the Brynn Grey annexation proposal. First, anybody working in our community, even if they own their own home or have rental property, is eligible for a deed-restricted house.

Second, there are no income or asset limits for purchasing one of these deed-restricted homes.

Third, the city ignored or revised the city development annexation code to water down the West Steamboat Springs Area Plan requirements.

Fourth, the West Steamboat Springs Area Plan requirement that 20 percent of the homes be affordable to a family earning 80 percent of the Annual Medium Income — $56,000 for a family of four — has been side-stepped.

Fifth, there are no for-purchase affordable townhouses, duplexes or single family units in the deed-restricted units that an entry level income can afford.

Are you one of the aspiring long-term renter families who are hoping to purchase a home but need a hand up to be able to purchase one? Are you a community member who was hoping these deed-restricted homes would help solve the housing needs of your adult children, a coworker or a friend?

Are we being taken to the cleaners like the Steamboat 700 proposal attempted to do eight years ago? Maybe this proposal should go through a public process.

City Council discussed the voting option. One member of the City Council said the community does not know enough to make a wise and informed decision whereas the council has been working on this project for two years.

Let the Council know by attending their Dec. 18 meeting or emailing them at: https://steamboatsprings.net/FormCenter/City-Council-19/City-Council-Contact-Form-103.

John Spezia

Steamboat Springs

Via:: Steamboat Today