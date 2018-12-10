Jonathan Harte: Relax, embrace Medicare for all

As a practicing physician, I feel compelled to counter the points made in the letter from Dr. Stacy Childs regarding his apocalyptic portrayal of a Medicare-for-all system.

First, a huge and growing number of physicians would prefer single-payer health care. Dr. Childs seems concerned that physicians will quit, won’t be able to pay office staff and that the brightest individuals will no longer go into medicine.

There have been several upheavals in the medical system over the decades including the introduction of HMO’s, the Affordable Care Act and electronic health records. During each of these changes, some physicians warned of the same points as Dr. Childs. In each of these transitions, some older physicians did retire rather than adapt but young physicians happily filled the gaps.

The frequent argument that medicare pays only 30 percent of billed charges should be understood. It’s a contrived argument of an arbitrary charge.

Viewing an insurance explanation of benefits from a medical visit is beyond convoluted. Every hospital and doctors office has a master charge list detailing what they think they deserve to get paid.

Medicare decided that each diagnosis or procedure gets a specific reimbursement regardless of what is billed. Insurance companies pay more depending …read more

