Letter: No need for Steamboat over-capacity schools

Steamboat Springs School District recently held community forums to discuss expansion options for Steamboat Springs schools. The South Routt school board, administration and students invite Steamboat families to consider another option. Just 20 minutes away, is a school district with plenty of capacity and many other advantages:

• Comparable academic achievement. In 2017-18 South Routt School District was accredited with distinction. It was the #10 ranked school district in the state and #1 ranked high school and middle school in Northwest Colorado — Steamboat Springs high school and middle school were ranked #2 in Northwest Colorado

• Class sizes as low as 10 students per teacher in elementary school and five students per teacher in some high school classes.

• A four-day week, allowing for Friday ski days, extended family weekends, doctor’s appointments and school sports to occur without missing valuable school time

• Optional free Friday STEM program

• After-school program available

• Successful sports teams where everyone makes the team, and teams consistently produce state championship contenders

• Daily music classes in elementary school and an award-winning middle and high school program — highest possible rating at CHSAA large group festival with many students chosen for honor band and select choir

Via:: Steamboat Today