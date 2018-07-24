Letter: Thank you Steamboat for supporting soccer tournament

The Steamboat Mountain Soccer Tournament staff would like to express our profound appreciation to the community of Steamboat Springs. The 34th annual tournament brought in 155 teams and around 11,000 people for the weekend of July 19 to 22.

We were graciously supported by about 150 volunteers, around 40 sponsors and 90 referees, of which, about 15 percent were locals. A special thank you goes to our presenting sponsor UCHealth. We would also like to mention the fantastic cooperation received from the Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation folks and our dedicated community service officers.

Finally, no event could be a success without the amazing business community in Steamboat Springs who made our guests feel welcomed and right at home. All of you had a huge part in making this a positive experience for soccer fans and enthusiasts.

Brad Church, tournament director

Rob Bohlmann, director

Via:: Steamboat Today