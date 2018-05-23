Little Yampa Canyon campsites unveiled on Colorado Public Lands Day

By Eleanor Hasenbeck CRAIG — About 20 people gathered Saturday at Yampa River State Park’s South Beach access in celebration of Colorado Public Lands Day and improvements to campsites in the Little Yampa Canyon.

Eleven dispersed campsites were identified by the BLM for possible enhancement, and five were selected between the South Beach and Duffy Mountain accesses.

Several organizations have played a role in improving the sites. Colorado Parks and Wildlife provided fire rings, picnic tables and posts that will serve dual-purposes as signs and boat tie offs. The BLM engraved campsite names on to each post, and volunteers from both these government agencies — as well as Friends of the Yampa, the Northwest Colorado Parrotheads and the veterans service group the Mission Continues — gave time to clean up sites, install signs and make other improvements.

The organizations involved hope the campsites will add more recreational value to the stretch of the Yampa between Craig and Duffy Mountain, a portion that can be floated without a permit. This stretch is also unique in that it is largely bordered by public lands, and the water is calmer than more western stretches of the river.

“I think there’s a desire from the communities of Craig and Steamboat to have a flat-water section right in our backyard,” said Ben Beall, vice president of the river advocacy organization Friends of the Yampa. “I mean, this is the Yampa Valley, and you don’t have to go far to enjoy a great stretch of river, especially if you have young kids or something like that.”

Each campsite also received a name. Beall said the organization hoped to “personalize” that stretch of the river, instead of using a numbered site system or coordinates.

There’s “Antlers,” named after the two large antler sheds volunteers found at the site while cleaning it up. “Railroad” was so named to warn campers that coal trains might roll through during the night.

Other sites were named by volunteer groups involved in the projects. The Friends of the Yampa named a large, spacious campsite “Friends.” The spot has enough room for a group of boaters and a tendency to be grazed by what Beall called “four-legged friends:” cows.

There’s also Charliemike, which uses the phonetic alphabet to honor The Mission Continues’ motto: “Continue the Mission.” Finally, perhaps the most meaningful name is “Bubba’s Beach,” named by the Northwest Colorado Parrotheads for Parrothead Mike “Bubba” Brinks, who passed away last year.

