Local author featured at Bud Werner Memorial Library debuting new novel

By Audrey Dwyer Local author Susan Cunningham will talk about her debut novel “Crow Flight” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at Bud Werner Memorial Library. (courtesy photo)STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — From small-town reporter to stock-sourcing manager to data analyst to full-time mom, Susan Cunningham has worn a variety of hats in her career.

There’s one, however, that has been ever present: writing.

The local author, who was also a former reporter at the Steamboat Pilot & Today, has finished her debut novel “Crow Flight” with Amberjack Publishing. It is set to be released Tuesday, Dec. 11.

Cunningham will share her story and the new novel at an author talk from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at Bud Werner Memorial Library.

“Crow Flight,” she explained, is a contemporary young adult novel about how the curious flight patterns of crows lead a teen computer programmer down a path of mystery and romance. It’s a timely read given the push to encourage girls to pursue fields in science, technology, engineering and math.

Explore Steamboat: How and when did the idea for this book emerge?

Susan Cunningham: It all started when I was researching crows and ravens. And I became fascinated by how intelligent they are: They can complete multistep puzzles using various tools, recognize human faces and even mourn their own dead.

Suddenly, I had this image of two teenagers standing on a wintry field, trained crows flying around them. And though that isn’t the opening scene of the book, it’s the first one I wrote.

ES: As a writer, how do you determine whether a thought or story in your head will become a story for a book?

SC: I suppose it’s when the spark for a story grabs my attention so deeply, I want to write more and discover what’s there. When I start to write a book, I have a basic sense of what should happen. But that changes a lot through the first draft. Then I go back and revise. And revise and revise.

If you go

What: Susan Cunningham author talkWhen: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13Where: Bud Werner Memorial Library

ES: What is it that draws you to write? Is it an inherent need? To inspire change?

SC: It's a great question and honestly, a hard one for me to answer. I've always dreamed of being an author, but for years, it didn't feel like something that was entirely possible. But I love writing and do feel compelled to write.

