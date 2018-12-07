Local florists offer advice on creating Christmas wreaths

By Audrey Dwyer Local florists offer advice on how to make your own Christmas wreath this holiday season.STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With Christmas quickly approaching, what better time to deck the halls, hang some mistletoe and add some greenery of your own making?

Whether the holiday décor is already hung or not, here are a few ways to capture that holiday spirit at home without spending copious amounts of money.

If you go

What: Wreath Making Class

When: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12

Where: Steamboat Floral, 435 Lincoln Ave.

Choosing greenery

Gina Knochenmus, owner of Steamboat Floral said to start, forage or purchase materials like magnolia, bay leaves, berries and bows. Another option is to take a workshop on wreath making class offered by local florists like the one Steamboat Floral will offer from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 12.

Birch branches and holly,Knochenmus said, are also great options. Items like a glue gun and glue sticks, in addition to bendable wire or floral wire, are definitely needed when creating a wreath.

“Some people like to cut their tree down and then with whatever’s leftover they make that into a wreath,” said Kip Tirone, co-owner of Tall Tulips Flower Shop.

Other greens Tirone said Tall Tulips uses for their wreaths are cedar, pine, juniper and even succulents.

“You can even make one out of pinecones and boxwood greens that are more dried materials and can be kept and used year after year,” Tirone said. “A similar option for that is to use strictly pinecones with dried berries, cotton and moss.”

Materials

To start, Tirone said to find a wreath ring that can be purchased at Walmart or made on your own.

“You could also use twigs and branches then put greenery on top of that,” said Knochenmus. “Whichever you decide, it helps to have a frame to go off of.”

Dimensions

Knochenmus and Tirone a 20-by-24-inch wreath would be the best size agreed for almost every door. However, some like their wreaths to be 15 to 18 inches, resulting in a smaller frame.

Rule of thumb

“What we do is wrap the frame with two or three layers, so it fees like a solid wreath,” Tirone said. “Then we layer it over and over with wire to keep working each layer, so it will hold it’s shape.”

“I like to start with whatever greenery you want as your base, then add that from largest to smallest elements with your berries being added last,” Knochenmus said.

