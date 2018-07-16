Lou Coggia: Cal Thomas off base, again

Again Mr. Cal Thomas in his column on the Brett Kavanaugh nominations, claims that most Democrats care only about abortion and same sex marriage. His narrow-minded view on what he believes concern us Democrats, liberals or progressives deserves a response.

Yes, we Democrats are concerned about personal freedoms like a women’s right to choose or a gay couple’s right to also enjoy the privileges of a legal union. Yet Republicans, who always whine about government overreach, somehow can justify government controlling an individual’s most personal decisions.

But we are just as much concerned about voting rights and the efforts led by Republicans to make it as hard as possible to vote that disproportionally impacts people of color. We are concerned about gerrymandering that through technology has become a more potent weapon than ever and which makes a mockery of “one man, one vote” — a concept that Mr. Thomas should hold dear to his heart.

We are concerned about the environment and our climate, which the Republicans again are systematically trying to destroy by consistently siding with the fossil fuel and chemical industries. And we are concerned about workers rights, which again are constantly being challenged by Republicans which time and time again side with employers over employees. Republicans are trying to destroy the power of unions and have been successful through the courts in limiting their power.

The fact is — Mr. Thomas — that it is Republicans that are most focused on abortion and gay rights issues being a litmus test for qualification to the Supreme Court. Entire evangelical communities, which are significant factors in Republican politics, are the ones that demand someone must seek to overturn Roe vs. Wade as the cornerstone to selection to the courts. When was the last time you heard an evangelical preacher talk about voting rights or workers rights or climate change in the context of judicial nominations.

And yes Mr. Thomas, religion does not have a place in judicial deliberations, only the law does. That was the point that Senator Feinstein was trying to make.

Lou Coggia

