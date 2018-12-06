MAP: Steamboat First Friday Artwalk listings for December 2018

Steamboat Springs’ First Friday Artwalk returns to businesses around town from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7. See participating locations and learn about the artists by exploring the interactive map below.

Depot Art Center 1001 13th St., 970-879-9008Artist members present “Gift,” featuring small works of art, ornaments, handmade gifts and card bundles. Riverwalk Art Collective debuts in the Baggage Room, featuring work by 10 local artists.

Jace Romick Gallery837 Lincoln Ave., 970-846-8377

Fine art photography and custom frames by Jace Romick along with oil paintings and bronze sculptures from other renowned artists.

Gallery 891009 Lincoln Ave., 970-439-8196“Weight of Light” showcases masterworks from contemporary impressionist Eric Jacobsen, whose brush strokes recollect real and imagined spaces of wind and distance.

Harwigs/L’Apogee911 Lincoln Ave., 970-879-1919Glenna Olmsted, longtime local, will showcase her new impressionistic work shown only in Steamboat.

Linda Israel Signature Collection750 Lincoln Ave., 970-846-7062Colorful, soulful limited-edition works of Israel’s creatures of the wild. This month will be a benefit night for Yampatika and a new Linda Israel print release.

Lyon’s Drug840 Lincoln Ave., 970-879-1114Original work by local artists on greeting cards inspired from images of the Yampa Valley will be featured.

Mangelsen Images of Nature 730 Lincoln Ave., 970-871-1822Nature photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen has traveled the natural world for more than 40 years, observing and photographing Earth’s last great wild places.

Pine Moon Fine Art 117 Ninth St., 970-846-7879″Turquoise Tales” features bronze and glass sculptures, oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, pencil, fiber works, monoprints, photography and jewelry.

Red West Contemporary Art 1125 Lincoln Ave., 12th St., 970-846-7879The gallery will highlight works by Andreé Hudson and Rob Williams.

The Ski Locker941 Lincoln Avenue, No. 100A, 303-882-4927Young Bloods Collective posed the question, “Where do you find magic in our world? Is it in imaginative, fantasy storytelling?” to their artist members, and the art they created in response to that query is showcased.

Steamboat Art Museum 807 Lincoln Ave., 970-870-1755James Morgan’s “Moments in the Wild” is a retrospective exhibit showcasing a lifetime of works by one of America’s foremost nature and wildlife painters. Artwalk marks the exhibit’s opening night.

Steamboat Pilot & Today32 10th St., 970-879-1502This new venue will showcase nature and adventure-based illustrations in pen by Steamboat Springs artists Mack Maschmeier and Julia Ben-Asher. A portion of sales will be donated to the National Park Foundation.

Urbane703 …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today