Master Gardener: Sharing my garden

By Vicky Barney/For Steamboat Pilot & Today There’s something magical about seeing butterflies and hummingbirds feasting on flower nectar, or watching birds foraging for berries. Observing a bear, moose or deer browsing on aspen or berries is a real treat. But when their browsing removes the flowers intended for pollinators or the berries for the birds, or when all the strawberries disappear from the carefully tended patch, the magic is gone. My gardening for wildlife strategy needs some work.

My yard is surrounded by native shrubs and trees and was an attractive feature when purchasing the house several years ago. I imagined watching wildlife pass through the yard from one wild space to the next, stopping to nibble aspen volunteers or newly planted native bushes. The plan was to create a place where wildlife would linger, preferably while I was watching.

Red-osier dogwood was planted (deer and elk’s “ice cream bush,” says Karen Vail in “Edible & Medicinal Plants of the Southern Rockies”), grassy spots were encouraged, and game trail openings were preserved. Success. Deer and moose have been observed, sometimes eating and resting for long periods. Bears have also been observed munching on native berries just beyond the tended yard.

Recently, though, visitors have come through after dark, pruning flowers, pulling up newly planted pansies and devouring my small crop of strawberries covered by bird netting. They are welcome but I prefer they browse along their path, the one lined with tasty native bushes and flowers. The wildlife – deer, I presume – have other ideas.

But is it deer in the strawberry patch? There is no evidence they have browsed there — no prints and no torn leaves. In fact, the patch looks untouched except for the missing berries. Early one morning, I frightened a flock of birds and realized they are the culprits. They have learned to pluck the berries out of the netting that deterred them last season, and they have a quick getaway now that the nearby bushes have grown.

The more worrisome browsers in my yard are the deer. They consume pretty blossoms, leaving behind shorn branches and torn leaves. To be sure there is enough forage left over for butterflies and birds, I need to make a few changes.

Garden design

Small modifications in design may discourage undesirable behavior. For example, cutting back the bushes near the strawberry patch

