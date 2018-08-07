New hiking-only trail proposed on Spring Creek

By Leah Vann STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A new Spring Creek hiking trail proposal will be presented to the city of Steamboat Springs’ Parks and Recreation Commission on Wednesday.

The proposal would adopt the unsanctioned Steamboat Gardens Ditch Trail and improve it, so hikers will have their own trail to follow and safely cross the new downhill bike trail before exiting back onto the existing Spring Creek Trail.

Interim Parks and Recreation Director Craig Robinson is not sure when the ditch trail was first constructed, but he said it was left out of the 1990s Spring Creek Mountain Park Plan.

“They left the ditch trail out of the plan probably because of potential impacts to the ditch and trespassing issues,” Robinson said.

The idea for a hiking-only trail arose back in the spring, when the city found out a new biking route through the canyon was going to cross the ditch. Since the popular ditch trail is unsanctioned, the Parks and Recreation Department felt the need to address the crossing.

“We knew people were using the trail,” Robinson said. “Rather than have the hiking groups lose something, we are proposing an alternative to provide a hiking-only portion for what they use as a loop trail.”

The newly constructed portion of the trail would be funded by the 2A Trails Accommodations Tax.

Robinson said if the plan is approved, the city would hope to have both the biking and hiking trails completed sometime in the fall or the beginning of winter.

“The whole proposal we are unveiling is a collaboration of the city, water rights, private property owners, and hopefully, the biking and hiking community to reach consensus and have something working for everybody moving forward.” Robinson said.

