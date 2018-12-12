New police officer, more economic dollars in store for Hayden in 2019

By Matt Stensland STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Funding for a new police officer, economic development efforts and continued infrastructure improvements are priorities outlined in the 2019 budget that has been approved by the Hayden Town Council.

“I think the primary focus of our budget will help ensure the benefit of the community during financial times that are not as good — building a long-term plan for the town,” Town Manager Mathew Mendisco said.

The addition of a new police officer is in response to an increase in calls for police services from Hayden residents.

“It’s been consistent the past year and a half,” Hayden Police Chief Greg Tuliszewski said.

He said calls for service have risen by 35 to 40 percent.

The new police officer will bring the number of the officers up to four.

The town has budgeted $2.483 million in revenue for 2019, which is up from the $2.245 million budgeted in 2018.

With an expected increase in projected revenues, the town is planning to increase spending 5.2 percent to $2.503 million.

“We are staying within our adopted policy limits of revenues and expense,” Mendisco said. “Commercial development is starting to grow with the addition of an Ace Hardware, aquaponics greenhouse, two new retail stores, wholesale marijuana cultivation facility and …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today