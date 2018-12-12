New Steamboat Ski Ascent Series begins Thursday at Steamboat Resort

By Leah Vann Racers take off from the starting line during Cody’s Challenge at Steamboat Resort. The new Steamboat Ski Ascent series kicks off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13 at Steamboat Resort and concludes with Cody’s Challenge in April. (File photo by Joel Reichenberger)STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The new Steamboat Ski Ascent Series is set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13 at Steamboat Resort.

The series features 5- to 6-mile skinning courses on the mountain once a month from December through April, concluding with Cody’s Challenge on April 6, 2019. Signups are $10 and run from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. at the Steamboat Ski Patrol locker room. The race begins at 6 p.m. at the base of the ski resort by the stage.

“I think it’s just a wintertime workout — it’s like mountain biking in the summertime,” Ski Ascent Series organizer Alex Pond said. “You get a good workout, you end up at the top of a mountain and you get great views. You watch the sunrise in the morning or watch the sunsets in the afternoon.”

This Thursday, skiers will participate for a special cause. Proceeds from race registration fees and any additional donations made by participants will benefit the Drew Rushton …read more

