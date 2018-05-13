No changes for City Market customers in Steamboat after Kroger sells convenience store unit

By John Russell STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A letter informing customers that Kroger is transitioning ownership of most of its convenience stores, including the Loaf ‘N Jug in Steamboat Springs, to another company may have left some Steamboat residents concerned that they would no longer be able to use points accumulated on their City Market Value Card for fuel discounts.

But Adam Williamson, who handles corporate affairs for King Soopers and City Market, said there will not be any changes for Steamboat Springs area customers, who will still be able to save up to $1 per gallon of fuel based on their purchases at City Market and Loaf ‘N Jug.

The Steamboat Loaf ‘N Jug at 555 Marketplace Plaza, and another location at 440 N. Park in Breckenridge were among the 21 stores, 10 in Colorado, that were retained by Kroger.

Stores in Craig, Frisco and Eagle were sold as part of the deal, and will no longer offer points for purchases inside the stores. Those stores, however, will continue to offer fuel discounts for purchases made at City Market.

“At the time, we didn’t know which locations we were transitioning, so the letter was sent out to all areas,” Williamson said. “The stores that didn’t transition will still accumulate fuel points like usual.”

In April, Kroger Co. announced it had completed the sale of its convenience store business unit to EG Group for $2.1 billion. The deal resulted in the sale of 762 convenience stores and included 66 franchise operations in 18 states that employ 11,000 associates.

