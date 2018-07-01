No fireworks in Steamboat? No problem — Still plenty of ways to ring in the Fourth of July

By Audrey Dwyer STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — No fireworks? No problem.

From the rodeo, to the hometown parade, old-fashioned community block party and even ski jumping — Steamboat Springs knows how to celebrate the birth of the nation that deserves a grand event.

“The big theme this year will be welcoming home our Steamboat Olympians with the parade theme of red, white and gold, ‘Celebrating our Olympians,'” said Maren McCutchan, Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association public relations manager.

The Grand Marshals of this year’s parade will be Nelson and Caroline Lalive Carmichael.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and Steamboat Ski Area will have adjacent floats featuring five of the Olympians who call Steamboat home and who competed in South Korea, including Mick Dierdorff, Bryan and Taylor Fletcher, Arielle Gold and Jasper Good.

The parade will span from 11th Street to Sixth Street. McCutchan advised the floats will be staging downtown starting in the morning at 8:15 a.m.

“The ski jumping event happening over at historic Howelsen Hill will also be a fun place to go stretch your legs and hang out after the parade,” McCutchan said. “Take your pick between that and the Pioneer Days Block Party at the Tread of Pioneers Museum — great food, live music and celebrating Routt County’s heritage.”

Steamboat’s new laser show

Notes of “Born in the USA,” “God Bless the USA,” “America the Beautiful,” “Party in the USA” and “American Girl” will be heard from Howelsen Hill at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Fourth of July evening festivities start with DJ Leprechaun and other live entertainment. The laser show will start by 9:45 p.m.

“With a laser show, you have beams across the sky projecting animations of people dancing and patriotic images,” said Chris Novielli, laser technician and designer for the Nu-salt Laser Light Shows International based out of California.

The custom show uses high powered, 30-watt lasers meant for the outdoors and can be seen from miles away.

“People get to enjoy seeing something different than the typical fireworks show,” Novielli said. “Laser technology is an advanced form that’s really exciting for the vibe of a modern entertainment option.”

Nu-salt Laser Light Shows International is a multi-faceted laser light show company that has more than 28 years of experience with its core activities in research and development, show production and custom installations for a wide array of industries from film, large scale event productions, corporate theater, concerts and tours, outdoor spectaculars and night clubs. This is the first time

