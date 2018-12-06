Nominations due Dec. 17 for local Sustainable Home of the Year

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — To help promote education about above-code, sustainable and green building efforts in Routt County, Yampa Valley Sustainability Council will recognize a Sustainable Home of the Year for 2018 as part of the nonprofit organization’s long-standing annual awards.

Nominations are due by Dec. 17, and the winner will be recognized during the annual awards at the Sustainability Council community meeting Jan. 9, 2019. Any residential projects nominated must be located within Routt County and have all final inspections completed within 2018.

The winning home will be selected by a committee of local building professionals along with Sustainability Council representatives and will be recognized as an inspiration for other local sustainable housing projects.

To receive a nomination questionnaire, contact Suzie Romig with YVSC at [email protected] …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today