Nonprofits invited to host bake sales during Ski Free Sundays at Howelsen

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Local nonprofit organizations will have the opportunity to host bake sales featuring tasty treats, baked goods and hot chocolate on Ski Free Sundays starting in mid-December.

“Howelsen Hill is the community’s gathering place,” Winnie DelliQuadri, assistant to the city manager, was quoted as saying in a news release. “What better way for local organizations to share their message and raise some money to help their organization and community.”

Nonprofits will be featured during a bake sale outside historic Howelsen Hill Lodge from 2 to 4 p.m. each Sunday from Dec. 16 to March 10.

Nonprofit organizations that want to host a bake sale should email DelliQuadri with two potential date options they would be interested in. The city will randomly draw organizations for the 13 Sunday slots. With the hot chocolate provided by Drunken Onion, organizations are required to provide the baked goods and staff the tent during the bake sale.

The popular Ski Free Sunday program, which started two weeks early this season, provides free skiing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays throughout the season.

Via:: Steamboat Today