North Routt firefighters control small grass fire near Pearl Lake State Park

By Eleanor C. Hasenbeck STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters fought a grass fire near Pearl Lake State Park on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, according to scanner traffic.

Crews kept the fire contained to fewer than three acres in a cut hay meadow, North Routt Fire Chief Mike Swinsick said. It was on private land fewer than two miles west of Pearl Lake, according to scanner traffic. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff also assisted with the incident.

“There was potential for structures being threatened, but crews were able to knock it down before it got into any heavier fuels,” he said.

A broken power line started the fire, Swinsick said. He said one occupied residence and several unoccupied seasonal cabins were out of power.

According to scanner traffic, firefighters left the scene with the fire fully controlled shortly before 1 p.m. Yampa Valley Electric Association staff was on scene to repair the power line at the same time.

The fire will be monitored for the next 48-hours. As long as it doesn’t show any more activity, the fire will be considered extinguished after that period.

To reach Eleanor Hasenbeck, call 970-871-4210, email [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @elHasenbeck. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today