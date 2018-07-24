NYT national security reporter warns Steamboat audience of sneaky cyber attacks

By Frances Hohl STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist from The New York Times spoke to a Steamboat Springs audience about his topics of expertise: cyber warfare and national security.

David E. Sanger started his policy speech on “Cyber Conflict” with a nod to one of President Trump’s anti-media phrases, “The Failing New York Times.”

David Sanger”On occasion we’ve reminded him that what’s kept us from failing has been, well, him,” Sanger said, in one of the few times the audience laughed during Monday night’s Seminars at Steamboat event at Strings Music Pavilion.

His official topic for the evening was “The Perfect Weapon: How Cyber Conflict is Changing How Nations Compete and Conflict.”

There was little to amuse as Sanger talked about the dangers of cyber conflict between countries, which started with something called the World Wide Web back in the early ’90s.

“We had this concept that the internet would be a great force of democratization … the Communist party wouldn’t survive the spread of information … that it would be very hard for governments to maintain a monopoly on power and information,” Sanger said. “But we’ve had a very different lesson in recent years.”

Sanger said the country has been fixated for the past several years on stopping the “Cyber Pearl Harbor.”

“That actually has blinded us to much more subtle uses of cyber,” he said. “We’re in a constant low-level cyber conflict … dialing up and dialing down to stay just below the threshold of war.”

Sanger reminded the audience how the Chinese got into the Office of Personnel Management and accessed 22 million people’s government files. He also spoke about how the Russians infiltrated the State Department and the White House’s unclassified email systems during Obama’s term.

“It took two weeks for the NSA to battle the Russians and get them out” of the White House, Sanger said.

Sanger said the Russians probably did it just to show they could get in when they wanted but that actual manipulation of data could be dangerous.

“Suppose somebody got into the military’s medical records database and managed to change the blood types of everyone who’s signed up in the military? Imagine you got into the command and control system of our nuclear arsenal and changed the target? Imagine you got into the control system of your new fancy autonomous vehicle, and when you went to go the supermarket, you went over a cliff?” Sanger pointed out.

Cyber attacks like these would …read more

