Oak Creek firefighters join wildfire crew in Yosemite National Park

By Matt Stensland STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Two Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters are expected to return home soon after a 14-day deployment at the Ferguson Fire burning in Central California’s Yosemite National Park.

Firefighters Harmony Drogosz and Michael Hall left for California on July 23. Former Oak Creek firefighter Greg Griswould, who used to head up Oak Creek’s wildfire mitigation efforts, joined them.

The crew brought a brush truck from the Green Mountain Falls Fire Department, where Griswould currently works.

Three Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters are also currently deployed at the Sambrito Creek Fire south of Durango. They could be at that fire until Aug. 20.

Working at large fires is valuable experience for local firefighters and also generates revenue for Routt County fire districts.

Oak Creek Fire Chief Chuck Wisecup said the district received $20,000 for deploying their engine for 10 days at Fairplay.

Fire departments also like to help out other departments that are inundated with large fires.

Wisecup said they are doing what they can to help, but they are limited by their staffing levels.

