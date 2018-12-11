Obituary: Amy Carroll Parker

April 1, 1953 — November 23, 2018

Amy Carroll Parker passed away peacefully at home in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. She had been receiving treatment for metastatic colon cancer for over two years. She courageously faced her situation with grace and strength, never once complaining or becoming bitter.

She was born April 1,1953, in New Britain, Connecticut, the daughter of Anne and Robert E Carroll Jr. She grew up in West Hartford, Connecticut, attending local schools and graduating from William Hall High School in 1971. Following her interest in art, she entered Cazenovia College, where she studied art and art history. Upon graduation, Amy headed West and, because of her love for skiing and the outdoors, moved to Steamboat Springs. She arrived over 40 years ago, and called Steamboat home for the rest of her life.

Having learned to ski at an early age on the hills of New England, she quickly fell in love with the powder of the Colorado mountains and became an instructor for the Steamboat Ski School. Because Amy loved being around people, she also worked at many restaurants, including the Cantina, Giovanni’s, Café Blue Bayou and the Coral Grill, making many lifelong …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today