Obituary: Jeffery W. Ferguson

Jeff Ferguson, a 3 year resident of Grand Junction,Co.,passed away peacefully at age 65 on Dec.05, 2018.He was surrounded by friends & family at Hope West Hospice in Grand Junction.

Born in Frankfort, Indiana. He graduated Lincoln High School in Denver,Co. Continued his education in Cosmotology which started his lifelong career as a hair stylist in Steamboat Springs,Co. There he met his wife Vicki, the love of his life for 35 years.

Jeff was a loving and devoted husband. Was a one of a kind ” Uncle Jeff “, also treasured his many special friends. Absolutely a people person, an avid storyteller and enjoyed the outdoors, dirtbiking, fishing, camping and ATVing.

Predeceased by his parents Jim and Hazel Ferguson. Survived by his wife Vicki and two sisters- Jody Steen and Jackie Steen (Ed). Also several Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces and Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and a longstanding Band of dedicated Brothers.

A late spring memorial/celebration of his Life, T.B.D. by family. Date and place pending. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today