Obituary: John Raymond Harmon

March 6, 1954 — November 27, 2018

John Raymond Harmon, of McCoy, CO died, on November 27, 2018. He was 64 years old.

John is survived by his children, Emmylou Harmon of Kremmling, CO and Sunshine Harmon (Brian Mathews) of Mead, CO; his four grandchildren Lily and John Butler and Ellie and Finn Mathews; his five siblings; and many close family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ida and M. MacPherson (Mac) Harmon of LeRoy, NY.

John was born on March 6, 1954 in Batavia, NY to Ida and Mac Harmon, he was their third child out of six. He was raised on the family dairy farm in LeRoy, NY. He had many accomplishments as a young man, such as, president of his class, and all-American football player.

He married his high school sweetheart 1975, they had two children and later divorced. John moved to Oak Creek in 1975 and his family followed. For the next thirty years, John worked in construction and his jobs took him many places like CA, SD, NY, and Taiwan. Regardless of his job, his one true passion was farming. He loved to work hard, take care of animals, and grow crops. His other passions included sports (football/baseball), hunting/fishing, storytelling, and his family. He played on the Rogue Rangers softball, baseball, rugby, and football teams, some into his late 50’s. John not only love to play sports, he also loved watching his kids, grandkids, and nieces/nephews play sports. He brought positivity to all games and players regardless of which team they played on. John loved listening to music, attended many Boogie nights, and could often be seen dancing all night long. His stories will live on forever for those that have heard them or lived them.

In recent years, John sold organic vegetables to different local businesses, encouraged his grandkids in all their activities (4-H, sports, dance), and helped both his daughters with anything they needed from building/maintenance to watching animals and kids.

John passed away peacefully in his sleep in a warm teepee, cuddling his cats, and watching his beloved western movies. He always said, “It’s your story, tell it like you want.” He lived his life on his own terms and always told the most entertaining stories. He was always his own person. John was known for his generosity, gentle soul, kind heart, and strong work ethic. He was the best grandpa and loved his …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today