Obituary: Karen Katherine Drake

January 1, 1946 ~ December 2, 2018

On the first day of the first year after the Second World War, on a windswept plain in the vast Nebraska farm country, a girl child was born. The year was 1946. It has been said that the babies who came into that place in time were born in triumph and destined to be triumphant. It is an axiom that applies in great measure to this particular baby girl. Hardships and hopes, trials and triumphs marked the life of the Polish girl, who learned from her mother to face every challenge with the hope that remained ever-strong in her Catholic Christian Faith.

Karen Katherine Zocholl was born to 3rd Generation Polish immigrant farmers, Paul and Domicella (Sally) Zocholl. Baby Karen joined her 3 year-old-brother, Tom, in an immediate family that was small, with an extended family that was enormous. Sally was the 16th of 16 children, so aunts and uncles and cousins were everywhere in Sherman County, Nebraska where Karen was born near Loup City, the Polish capitol of the state.

The Zocholl family farmhouse had no electricity or running water. Tom and Karen’s early education took place in a one-room schoolhouse on the other side of a wide irrigation ditch. Fearing that little Karen might fall into the ditch and drown while crossing the makeshift wooden plank bridge, Paul and Sally hired a swimming instructor, charging her with the responsibility of teaching Karen to swim, before she would be allowed to go to school. Karen’s swimming lessons took place in that dangerous ditch; and the love of swimming born therein would ultimately lead her to a lifetime career teaching other children, and an occasional adult, the athletic art of swimming.

A side note here. Last summer, Karen received a Certificate of Recognition from the American Red Cross, thanking her for more than 50 years of service to that organization as a water safety instructor.

Karen was ten years old when drought forced the Zocholl family to leave the farm. They traveled west to the Denver suburb of Westminster, where they put down new roots that would thrive for the rest of Paul and Sally’s lives, roots that would hold the hearts of their children who never strayed too far from the Front Range of the Colorado Rockies.

In 1963, Karen graduated from Westminster High School and went on to Western State College where she earned her degree …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today