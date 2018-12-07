Obituary: Louisa Wilson Lovett

December 16, 1929 – December 4, 2018

Louisa Wilson Lovett of Glenwood Springs, Colorado died peacefully Tuesday December 4, 2018 at Valley View Hospital after a short stay at Heritage Park Care Center in Carbondale, CO. Louisa was 88 years young just days from her 89th birthday. Louisa was born in Owensboro, Kentucky on December 16, 1929 to the late Robert Wilson and Louise Boyle Wilson. After graduating from Owensboro High School, Louisa earned an Associate’s degree from Ward Belmont College for Women in Nashville, TN. In 1951, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Kentucky in Lexington, KY. One of the honors for which Louisa was understandably proud was that of being personally selected in 1950 by University of Kentucky President Donavon to be UK’s representative in the prestigious annual Mountain Laurel Festival Pageant in Pikeville, KY.

Louisa lived a lovely life. She appreciated all of life’s good times with great gratitude for her family, friends and acquaintances. She also faced head-on any challenges life presented. Her personal experience and recovery from clinical depression led her to help many others and their families to understand this illness.

Louisa’s children describe their mother as being a ‘friend magnet.’ Louisa made friends easily because she was genuinely interested in others. She also had a talent for understated humor. She immensely valued her lifetime/childhood friends with whom she grew up with in Owensboro and college and whose friendships have endured throughout her life; and the wonderful friends she has enjoyed knowing since she and John retired to Glenwood Springs in 1993.

Louisa’s primary interests and where she devoted the most time were entertaining and refinishing furniture. She could have friends at the drop of a hat or entertain several hundred as she did for her 25th high school reunion when she hosted not one but two separate classes at her home in Owensboro. When her husband turned 90, Louisa, despite health challenges, invited more than 90 people to a celebration at their home. In her day, she made all the food herself but thanks to catering she was able to continue entertaining when she could no longer see to cook. She was a fabulous cook as many can attest and she loved cooking for others.

Louisa was also an accomplished refinisher of fine furniture. The furniture she restored now graces the homes family members …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today