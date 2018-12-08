Obituary: Nancy Joyce Nielsen

February 6, 1940 — December 5, 2018

Nancy, a former resident of Yampa passed away after a long battle with dementia. Nancy spent her youth in Golden, Colorado where she married Ron Nielsen, now of Yampa. Of this union six children were born: Jim, Sandi, Dan, Susan, John and Tim.

Nancy’s connection with the Yampa Valley began as a child spending time at her Uncle Gene Aspegren’s ranch with her cousin Jeanne (Moore). In 1974 the Nielsen’s relocated from Arvada to the ranch just East of Yampa.

Nancy was very involved in the community as a member of Yampa Woman’s Club, Yampa Ladies Aid, Edith Chapter of Eastern Star, and a member of the Oak Creek United Methodist Church; spearheading and participating in many community events, fundraisers and celebrations.

In 1975, Nancy, along with Connie Sigler, Jody Vetter and a few other members of the community would work to establish the 4th of July celebration in Yampa, which has become a focal point of the community.

As a member of the Yampa Woman’s Club, Nancy served as the town Librarian at a salary of $2 a week. One lasting impression of this service is the mural she painted which remains in the former library children’s section. She would also help to gather community support to establish the South Routt Library District.

Nancy had a love for history and as Librarian she spent countless hours documenting the area’s history, interviewing and gathering artifacts from pioneer families storing them in the vault of the former bank. Many of these items are now a part of the Yampa-Egeria Museum’s permanent collection.

Nancy was a writer and for many years would report the news of Yampa in The Steamboat Pilot attempting to interject humor and color into the weekly reporting.

Just prior to leaving the Yampa Valley Nancy would work with Morningstar Victim’s Center as a client advocate.

Nancy is survived by her six children, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Olinger Crown Hill Chapel, 7777 W. 29th Ave, Wheatridge, CO Wednesday, December 12, 2018 @ 2 PM with a celebration of life reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Yampa-Egeria Historical Society and Museum in her honor. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today