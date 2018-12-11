Obituary: Traci Lyn Bemelen

November 12, 1970 — December 9, 2018

Traci Lyn Bemelen passed away December 9, 2018 from a Brain Tumor. Traci was born in Denver, Colorado on November 12, 1970. She grew up in Denver, attended George Washington H.S. and graduated from Metropolitan State University with a Bachelors of Science in Human Services.

Traci was known for her always present laughter, her calm and reassuring demeanor and her ability to befriend anyone. She was a patient, loving and humorous mother whose individuality and strength is ever present in her children. She was an amazing chef, a wonderful uke player, the best hiking partner and the caring owner of an always varying menagerie of animals — birds, lizards, dogs, rodents – all of whom loved Traci the best.

Traci is survived by her daughter Ava, her son Moze and her husband Perry. Also, her sister Tiffany, brothers Todd and Trae, parents Chuck and Norma, and many much-loved nieces, nephews, in-laws and wonderful friends.

Traci requested that anyone who would like to attend a service tell their workplace and/or other obligations that they are attending said service and instead go for a leisurely hike – no phones allowed. She asked that we enjoy this simple pleasure and

Via:: Steamboat Today