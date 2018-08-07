Old Town Hot Springs improvements start to take shape

By John Russell STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — There are times when it’s difficult for Stephanie Orozco to hide her excitement, and this week is one of those moments.

“They are erecting steel right now, which is super exciting,” said Orozco, executive director of the Old Town Hot Springs in downtown Steamboat Springs. “Things are going really well and moving quickly. In the last 24 hours we started framing, and that’s going to be really exciting, because I think everyone is really going to be able to see the magnitude of what we are doing.”

It’s a milestone for Orozco and her staff, who have been dealing with the impacts of construction of a 15,000-square-foot addition to the fitness facility since breaking ground in April. She said the project is on track to be buttoned up by the time the snow starts to fly later this fall. If all goes well, the project will be completed by April 2019.

The Old Town Hot Springs serves 7,000 members and sees more than 300,000 visitors each year. The building addition and renovation will nearly double the facility’s current fitness space and add a second classroom for fitness classes and training programs.

There will also be an indoor walking track installed to provide a safe space for walking year round as well as a two-story climbing wall, a conference room for educational programs and a kitchen, which will allow the facility to offer instructional classes on nutrition with food preparation education.

The $6 million project will also update the exterior of the building, which faces Lincoln Avenue.

Orozco said the construction experience has been, for the most part, positive.

“I think that our members and visitors that come back year after year are kind of used to us doing expansions,” Orozco said. “Everybody has been so patient and really understanding of what we are trying to do, because they know the outcome is going to be this amazing facility that is going to be able to do more.”

Pat Carney, who is serving as project manager, continues to run a capital campaign to help fund the improvements, which includes two phases — the addition to the facility and a future renovation of the pool area, which is not expected to begin for another three or four years.

To held raise funds, the Old Town Hot Springs recently began selling 12-inch by 12-inch pavers that will be placed on the sidewalk in front of the facility and can …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today