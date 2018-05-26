On the market: A rare downtown development opportunity

Sponsored Content

Nearly an entire block of prime real estate is available in the heart of Downtown Steamboat

By Lauren Glendenning

It’s not often that 11 ½ city lots with a prime downtown location become available in any ski town, but that’s exactly the development opportunity that has arisen in Steamboat Springs.

The Western Lodge Motel and surrounding lots are listed for sale as one 1.74-acre property for $11.9 million. In addition to the motel, there is a residential duplex and warehouse building currently on the property, which sites between 11th Street, 12th Street, Oak Street and Lincoln Avenue, just one block from the Yampa River. But what exists there today isn’t what makes this property as intriguing as the development potential that has listing agent Sunny Brstina, of Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty, most excited.

“This opportunity is really about the extremely rare offering of 11 ½ city lots in the middle of downtown Steamboat Springs,” she said. “I see this as a ground-up project that could become one of Steamboat’s most iconic properties.”

The motel owners recently added one more lot to the overall property listing, which Brstina said was the missing link needed to create a complete development opportunity. That lot, at the corner of 12th and Oak Streets, changed the game because now it’s possible to create full access from 12th Street and Oak Street.

“The addition of that final lot to the overall parcel changed the big picture for what could be possible on this property,” Brstina said. “Now, there is essentially almost an entire block of prime City lots between Oak, 12th, Lincoln and 11th, in the heart of downtown Steamboat.”

Brstina said that all developments are of course subject to city approval.

“Downtown Steamboat is primed for redevelopment in this location, with several different possibilities to fulfill desired niches that are not currently served in the area,” Brstina said.

Amenity for downtown Steamboat

As you enter Steamboat from the west, this property is the first thing drivers see on the left at the gateway to the iconic stretch of downtown Steamboat’s “Main Street.” It’s walking distance from restaurants and shops, as well as Colorado Mountain College.

There are spectacular views of Howelsen Hill, and Soda Creek runs right through the property.

Because downtown Steamboat currently lacks a boutique hotel, Brstina envisions a development that includes luxury hotel rooms, commercial space, much-needed modern downtown office space, underground parking and

