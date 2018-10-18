One Book Steamboat conservation talk with local ag agencies

By Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a “Conservation Conversation: From the Dust Bowl to Today,” a discussion designed to consider what came from the Dust Bowl experience and the real-life implications of the Dust Bowl on the Northwest Colorado landscape, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18 in Library Hall. The panel includes representatives of three government agencies that emerged in response to some of the Dust Bowl’s environmental issues.

Todd Hagenbuch with Routt County CSU Extension, Helen Horn of the USDA Farm Service Agency and Clinton Whitten from the Natural Resources Conservation Service will consider Dust Bowl lessons that inform the work they do in 2018 toward conservation. The panelists will explain the origin stories of their agencies and various programs that have continued to transform the landscape since the Dust Bowl. The community is encouraged to bring questions, as the moderated conversation with the panelists can include the state of soil, agriculture, the future of water, climate change and more.

This event is part of One Book Steamboat, the library’s 2018 community read featuring John Steinbeck’s Pulitzer Prize-winning American classic “The Grapes of Wrath.” Throughout October, the library is hosting many additional enrichment events to accompany the community read.

To find out more about the One Book Steamboat events or sign up to join a book discussion of “The Grapes of Wrath,” visit http://www.steamboatlibrary.org/events/one-book-steamboat. …read more

