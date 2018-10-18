Open house planned to discuss West Steamboat Neighborhoods project

By Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Brynn Grey and the West Steamboat Neighborhoods development team will host a community open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24 in Bud Werner Memorial Library’s Library Hall, 1289 Lincoln Ave. The event will focus on the technical analysis that went in to forming the annexation agreement, which was approved by the Steamboat Springs City Council on Sept. 18.

Light refreshments and appetizers will be served, and community members are welcome to drop in anytime during the two-hour event. The development team and resource experts will be on hand to discuss water, sewer, parks/trails/open space, sustainability and construction, fiscal responsibility, locals housing and roads and transit.

