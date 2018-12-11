Our View: Giving Town, USA

Steamboat Springs may be adding “Giving Town, USA” to its list of nicknames after GoFundMe announced last week that Steamboat was first on the fundraising platform’s rankings of most generous cities in the U.S. The top ranking was based on donations per capita from donors in the Steamboat Springs zip code.

That recognition, which was part of GoFundMe’s annual report, came on the heels of a record-setting 24 hours of giving last Tuesday during Yampa Valley Gives Day. The 2018 effort, now in its fifth year, reached new heights and raised $913,836 to benefit 58 nonprofits in Routt and Moffat counties. To date, over $3.2 million has been raised to support local charities through the program.

And while it’s apparent that the Steamboat community has no problem opening up its collective pocketbook to support a worthy cause, we’d like to remind area residents that there’s still a lot of giving to be done during the final few weeks of the holiday season, and many of the opportunities don’t require writing a big check.

