Paint, electronics and more accepted at Recycling Drop-Off on Oct. 27

By Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Yampa Valley Sustainability Council’s Community Recycling Drop-Off will be held from10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 at the Meadows and Upper Knoll parking lots. At this one-stop-drop, residents can responsibly recycle household hazardous waste, paint, electronics, mattresses, batteries, tires, appliances, bikes, books, yard waste, lightbulbs and much more.

Participants are encouraged to go to yvsc.org/recyclingdropoff.

to view the map of the drop-off site and pack their cars with their recyclable items accordingly. A strict 5 mph speed limit will be enforced. A bike/walk-in lane will be offered in both lots. Fees apply for some items. A comprehensive list of items accepted, prices and payment methods accepted for all items is also available online. Most recyclers will accept credit cards.

YVSC is also offering a Commercial Recycling Drop-Off from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 27. No appointment is necessary. Not all items accepted at the residential event will be accepted from businesses. For a complete list of all items accepted at the commercial event, visit yvsc.org/recyclingdropoff. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today