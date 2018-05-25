Pair of Steamboat ski jumpers named to U.S. team

By Joel Reichenberger STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Two Steamboat Springs women and another who trained with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club were selected as a part of the U.S. Women’s Ski Jumping national team, announced Thursday.

Logan Sankey, 19, and Annika Belshaw, 15, were named to the squad after standout seasons last winter. Nita Englund, a 2018 Winter Olympian, also was named to the team again. Englund trained in Steamboat Springs before making the squad.

Sankey and Belshaw were both a part of the women’s junior national team a year ago, but now step up to the full squad.

Each had their highlights, competing at the World Junior Championships in Kandersteg, Switzerland, hitting several dates on the Continental Cup tour and one stop on the World Cup circuit, as well.

The team also included Sarah Hendrickson, a two-time Olympian; Tara Geraghty-Moats, who also made was listed on the Nordic combined team; Nina Lussi, another 2018 Olympian and Samantha Macuga.

To reach Joel Reichenberger, call 970-871-4253, email [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JReich9.

…read more

Via:: Steamboat Today