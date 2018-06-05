Paul Wellman: Viable 3rd party is America’s only hope

I would like to strongly disagree with Thomas Friedman’s “Sounding Code Red: electing the resistance” piece in the June 2 Steamboat Pilot & Today.

We heard the “Only Choice” rap by the Democrats in the last disaster of an election and look where we are today. Trump is, at least, more fun to watch than the disaster of electing Hillary would have been. The financial dirty deeds and war mongering would have been even worse. Talk about Russiaphobic.

Then, you have the current off-the-cliff fairy tale lawsuit recently filed by the Democratic National Committee that goes after a list of defendants that includes: Russia; Wikileaks; Wikileaks founder Julian Assange; Russian intelligence agencies; Russian intelligence hackers, with names like “Guccifer 2.0”; Trump campaign officials like Paul Manafort and Rick Gates; Donald Trump’s relatives; and, of course, the Trump campaign.

Sounds like a crew I want to associate with.

The Democrats and Republicans can always come together and wave the flag for another war to donate to the welfare state that is the military/industrial complex.

I voted for Jill Stein last round and would have voted for Bernie if he would have not got thrown under the bus by the DNC. The only hope I see is a viable third party to go against the Corporate Party that is the Democratics and Republicans combined.

It appears this is strongly supported by the younger generation who are seeing through the fog. We can only hope.

Paul Wellman

Via:: Steamboat Today