Pepsi-Cola Bottling donates water, Gatorade to firefighters

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Pepsi-Cola Bottling in Craig recently donated 20 cases of Aquafina bottled water and eight cases of Gatorade to Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue to help them maintain peak condition during a response.

“When we’re on scene, especially for hours at a time, you have to bring everything you might need with you,” Fire Chief Mel Stewart was quoted as saying in a news release. “Typically, during an incident, it is Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue looking out for the wellbeing of others; however, this donation reminds us that others are looking out for us too and that means a lot.”

Fire Rescue will carry much of the donated product on engines and ambulances for use by firefighters or the public. …read more

