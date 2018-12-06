Person causing a scene: The Record for Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018

10:58 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help an injured person at Steamboat Resort.

12:40 p.m. Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person who was having difficulty breathing in the 300 block of Main Street.

12:50 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a patron causing a scene at a restaurant in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. Police could not locate the person.

1:27 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a scam involving gift cards in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:25 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who was bitten by their own dog in the 900 block of Central Park Drive.

Total incidents: 32

• Steamboat police had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office had six cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to four calls for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today