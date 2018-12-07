Person stumbling around: The Record for Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018

Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018

12:47 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a possible drunken driver who was seen stumbling around his vehicle in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. Police could not find the man.

11:01 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a man who was spotted wearing a jacket that was reported stolen in the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue. The person could not be located.

3:22 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who wanted to report receiving a call from an automated system that was requesting social security information.

7:42 p.m. Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person who fell in the 71500 block of Rio Blanco Road 8.

9:27 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a car that passed in a no-passing zone and was speeding near mile marker 128 on U.S. Highway 40. The car could not be located.

Total incidents: 32

• Steamboat police had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops

• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office had six cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to three calls for service

• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service

• Oak Creek Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today