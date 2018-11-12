PHOTOS: Strawberry Park Elementary School students honor veterans

By John Russell Gary Arentz, who served with the U.S. Navy as a quartermaster second class, salutes the American flag during a Veterans Day ceremony Monday morning at Strawberry Park Elementary School. The program, which was put on by the students of the school, honored local veterans and their service to the country. Veterans Day is celebrated annually on Nov. 11, the anniversary of the end of World War I. (Photo by John F. Russell)Retired U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Buck Buckland watches a Veterans Day ceremony put on by the students at Strawberry Park Elementary School. He was among a group of veterans honored by the students as part of the program. (Photo by John F. Russell)Student Anja Honebein reads a passage during Strawberry Park Elementary School’s Veterans Day ceremony Monday in Steamboat Springs. (Photo by John F. Russell)Strawberry Park Elementary School music teacher Corinne Sommerfeld leads her students in a music-filled program honoring the Routt County men and women who have served our country. (Photo by John F. Russell)Retired Cpl. John Bergstrom, who served with the U.S. Marine Corps, listens as young students at Strawberry Park Elementary School honor veterans during a ceremony Monday. (Photo by John F. Russell) …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today